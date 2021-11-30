Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Shashi Tharoor offers apology after Twitter backlash on selfie with women MPs

Soon after posting this tweet, Tharoor faced wide criticism on the social media platform

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 11:45 ist
Tharoor's social media post. Credit: Twitter/ @ShashiTharoor

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor offered an apology after he posted his picture on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Tharoor posted a selfie with six women MPs, including Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, Congress' Preneet Kaur and Jothiman Sennimalai, NCP's Supriya Sule and DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian and wrote: "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning."

Soon after posting this tweet, Tharoor faced wide criticism on the social media platform.

Later Tharoor said, "The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour &amp; it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is."

One of the Twitter users -- urban shrink-- wrote, "Camaraderie and attractive workplace aren't the same. I am sure with your English language skill you understand the difference. You demonstrated sexism, so please don't do a cover up now."

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Delhi
Shashi Tharoor
Twitter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Rihanna is now a national hero in this country

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

 