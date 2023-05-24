Shimla gets light and sound show at Bantony Castle

  May 24 2023
The 129-year-old heritage Bantony Castle was once the Summer Palace of the Maharaja of Sirmaur. Credit: Twitter/@Shimla_wala

Shimla got another addition to its list of attractions with the opening of a light and sound show at the Bantony Castle in the heart of the city.

The show is mounted a few metres away from the famous Scandal Point on the Mall Road and was announced open by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here on Tuesday night.

The 129-year-old heritage Bantony Castle was once the Summer Palace of the Maharaja of Sirmaur. Its main building is a double-storey structure constructed in the mock Tudor-style crowned with a gable roof and mini-towers.

Also read | Whispering pines and lazy wanderings in Shimla

The light and sound show depicts the history of Shimla town, erstwhile summer capital of British India, besides the history of Bantony Castle. Conservation and renovation of Bantony castle has cost Rs 29 crore and seating arrangement has been made for 70 people to watch the show, a statement issued here said.

The 30-minute-long show has been prepared in Hindi and English and voiced by actor Anupam Kher, who too hails from Shimla.

It is a unique effort and both the locals and tourists should watch it as it gives a peep into the history of Shimla, Agnihotri said, calling the Bantony Castle an important property of the language, art, and culture of the city.

The show is a first of its kind where digital technique has been used to present the history of Shimla in a theatrical mode.

Bantony Castle has over the years housed offices of Punjab and Himachal government, including the State Police Headquarters, while its annexe accommodated the Employment Exchange.

Spread over an area 19,436.83 of sqm, the property includes the main wooden structure, annexe, and sprawling lawns surrounded by thick deodar forests.

The building was vacated after the owners won the legal battle, but was later acquired by the state government in 2016.

