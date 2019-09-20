Shivpal looks at reunion, Akhilesh says he is welcome

In an indication of thawing of relations between Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, the former on Friday said that the latter was "welcome" to return to the party fold.

Akhilesh's remarks assume significance as they came barely a few hours after Shivpal said that a "rapprochement" was still possible in the family.

"We have democracy in our family... People can have differing views... The doors of the party are always open to all," Akhilesh told reporters here.

He also hinted that the SP could withdraw the disqualification petition filed against Shivpal under the Anti-Defection Law for forming a separate outfit.

Earlier in the day, Shivpal, who had adopted a tough stand against the SP president, said that he had no problem in returning to his old party.

"There is no problem from my side... Rapprochement is still possible," he remarked in reply to a question.

According to sources in the SP, both Akhilesh and Shivpal have realised that the BJP will stand to gain by their fight.

"We lost at least two Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections because Shivpal opposed our candidates," said a senior SP leader while speaking to DH here.

Sources also said that Akhilesh was shaken by a series of desertions in the party. Three Rajya Sabha members of the party had recently resigned and joined the BJP.

Shivpal too had failed to register his presence in the state's political arena after leaving the SP.

His Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) could not win even a single seat in the state in the Lok Sabha polls and all its nominees lost their security deposits.

Shivpal had been having estranged relations with Akhilesh since the latter sacked him from the post of party general secretary and as a minister in 2016.