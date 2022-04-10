Shivpal's new photo on Twitter reads 'hain taiyyar hum'

Shivpal Singh Yadav's new photo on Twitter reads 'hain taiyyar hum'

The black and white profile keeps people guessing about his future course of action

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Apr 10 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 10:06 ist
The new picture on Shivpal's Twitter handle shows his black and white silhouetted photograph and the caption says its all, "Hain taiyyar hum." Credit: Twitter/@shivpalsinghyad

In a clear indication to a change in his political affiliation, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav has changed the header photo on his Twitter profile.

The new picture on Shivpal's Twitter handle shows his black and white silhouetted photograph and the caption says its all, "Hain taiyyar hum".

The black and white profile keeps people guessing about his future course of action.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Etawah on Saturday evening, Shivpal has said, "Achche din are coming soon. He said that he would disclose his political plans 'very soon'."

There have been speculations of Shivpal snapping all his ties with Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party and opting for an alliance or merger with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shivpal Singh Yadav
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Looking for a sapiosexual?

Memory maps on metal

Memory maps on metal

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

How men, women are (s)hopping mad

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

DH Toon | Biting the hand that feeds you votes

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

Morrison cooks khichdi to celebrate Ind-Aus trade deal

 