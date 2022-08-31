Shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow razed with bulldozer

The civic body here on Wednesday razed shops on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office mostly selling campaign materials for the party.
According to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials, the shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures.
"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozers," an official of the Lucknow civic body said.
On one side of the Vikramaditya Marg is the Samajwadi Party office and on the other side, there are bungalows of railway officers.
Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic
