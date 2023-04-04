SIA raids six locations, including Hurriyat leaders' houses

SIA raids 6 spots, including Hurriyat leaders' houses

Searches were carried out in Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Apr 04 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Continuing its drive against terror funding, State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids at six locations in central and north Kashmir on Tuesday.

Reports said the SIA sleuths accompanied by police and the paramilitary CRPF carried out raids at six locations. The searches were carried out in Srinagar, Baramulla and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir, they said.

In Srinagar, the searches were carried out at the residences of two Hurriyat leaders identified as Bilal Ahmad Sidique at Rajbagh and Bashir Molvi at Aloochi-Bagh.

The searches are being carried out in a militancy funding registered case under FIR no 22/2022 of police station CIK/SIA Kashmir, an official said.

Since last year the SIA has sealed hundreds of properties, including apple orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land, and residential properties allegedly purchased through terror funds across Kashmir.

The operation is part of an ongoing crackdown to weed out radicalism, separatism, and militant activities in the union territory.

Pertinently, the SIA was constituted by the J&K government in November 2021 on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to handle the most high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory.
 

