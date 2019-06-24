Sirsa Police recommends parole for Dera chief Ram Rahim

Sirsa Police recommended parole for jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh citing 'good behavior'.

Following his application for the parole for 42 days, the jail superintendent had written to the Sirsa district administration. In a letter dated June 18, the official had sought a report whether releasing Gurmeet on parole would be feasible or not.

In the communique, the jail superintendent mentioned that Gurmeet's conduct in jail has been good and he has not violated any rule.

The Sirsa district administration has been asked to submit a report to the commissioner of Rohtak division with a copy marked to the jail superintendent.

Sirsa's Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun Singh said on Monday that they have not yet given their report to the Sirsa deputy commissioner as various formalities have to be completed before doing so.

"The report will be prepared to take into account the merits and demerits of the parole if granted. On a routine basis, we prepare reports on parole applications based on merits and demerits of each case," he said over the phone.

"He has applied for parole, which he is entitled to. There is a procedure involved. The Sirsa Police will prepare its report and submit it to the deputy commissioner," Haryana Jail Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said.

On receiving the letter, the Sirsa Police had approached the Revenue Department to ascertain how much land the Dera chief owns.

Ram Rahim Singh was first sentenced to 20-years in jail by a Special CBI court in Panchkula for raping two of his disciples, and last year he was sentenced to life term for the murder of a journalist 16 years ago.

