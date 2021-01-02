Sisodia invites Kaushik to open debate on development

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has dared Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik to have an open debate on January 4 here on the development models of the two state governments.

In a letter to Kaushik, the AAP leader invited Kaushik to an open debate with him at IRDT auditorium here at 11 am on January 4 for a comparative analysis of development models of Trivendra Singh Rawat and Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia also invited the Uttarakhand minister to come to Delhi on January 6 to see the development works done by the Kejriwal government in the fields of education, health, women safety and honest politics, AAP's state spokesman Rakesh Kala said here on Saturday.

Sisodia is reaching here on Sunday on his third visit to the state in just a couple of weeks.

Struggling to get a foothold in Uttarakhand which goes to polls next year, the AAP has suddenly increased its activities in the state with Sisodia making feedback visits to Nainital, Haridwar and Dehradun over the past fortnight and interacting with party workers and a cross-section of people.

During his last visit to the state, Sisodia had said the AAP will contest all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand in the coming polls and implement the Kejriwal model of development in the state if voted to power.

He had also said the party will go into Uttarakhand polls projecting a chief ministerial candidate who commands the respect of people.