Sisodia meets family of Delhi woman dragged under car, promises govt job to kin

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 14:29 ist

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday met the family of Anjali Singh who was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year and assured a government job to one of her kin.

Read | Delhi's Kanjhawala hit-and-run accident: What we know so far

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

She was returning home on a scooter along with her friend in the early hours of last Sunday when the incident happened on the road from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawla.

"It was an incident of dreadful savagery. We will provide a job to one of her family members," the deputy chief minister said after meeting her family members.

Police have arrested five persons who were in the car when the incident occurred. The mortal remains of 20-year-old Singh were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.

