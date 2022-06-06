Elements across border disturbing peace in J&K: Sinha

Some elements across border trying to disturb peace in J-K: LG Sinha

He said a huge change has taken place in the mindset of the people in J&K

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 06 2022, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 18:58 ist
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Some elements across the border are constantly trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir, but terrorism is in its last leg, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating several projects under the smart city project, Sinha said the administration and the security forces were fully prepared and will not let those elements succeed.

“People of Kashmir understand and many, including religious preachers, have openly condemned such acts (of violence). When a lamp is about to go off, its flare flares more. It (militancy) is in its last leg, but they are trying for the return of those days (when militancy was at its peak). The administration and the security forces are preparing with their full might (to deal with it),” Sinha said.

He said a huge change has taken place in the mindset of the people in J&K.

“Some elements across are constantly trying to disturb peace... it does not favour them that there is a huge influx of tourists (into the valley) and the economy is growing. The people here have to understand this, and I feel our strategy will succeed,” the LG said. 

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha

