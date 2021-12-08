Sonia Gandhi to not celebrate her birthday

Sonia Gandhi to not celebrate her birthday

The announcement came on a day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, the party said on Wednesday.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal announced the party chief's decision on Twitter and urged party workers to avoid any celebrations.

The announcement came on a day Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | RIP Gen Bipin Rawat: India’s first CDS who initiated one of the most crucial reforms in defence

"Hon'ble Congress President has decided not to celebrate her birthday, tomorrow December 9. Urging party workers and supporters to strictly avoid any celebrations," Venugopal said.

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, "Another example from Congress president about her sensitivity. In respect of CDS Bipin Rawat, Congress party decided to cancel celebrations."

Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 on Thursday. 

