SP MLA Abdullah Azam Khan disqualified from UP assembly after conviction

Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator and senior party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam was on Wednesday disqualified from the UP Assembly after his conviction in a 15-year old case by a district court in Moradabad.

According to the official sources here, Abdullah, who was an MLA from the Suar Assembly seat, has been disqualified after being sentenced to two years imprisonment by an MP/MLA court in Moradabad on Monday.

''The seat has been declared vacant from the date of his (Abdullah) conviction,'' said a UP Assembly secretariat official here.

This is the second time that Abdullah has been disqualified from the UP Assembly. Earlier, he had been disqualified after he was sentenced to more than two years imprisonment in a case of use of forged documents.

The MP/MLA court in Moradabad also sentenced Abdullah's father and senior SP leader Azam Khan in the case. Moreover, it slapped a fine of Rs three thousand each on the father-son duo.

Azam and Abdullah had been charged with inciting violence and preventing public officials from discharging their duty by squatting on the road after their vehicle was stopped by the police for checking.

The court, however, granted bail to Azam and his son.

For the first time in 25 years, no member of Azam Khan's family will be a member of the UP Assembly.

Azam Khan has also been facing dozens of cases, including those of land grabbing, theft and misusing authority during the SP regime.