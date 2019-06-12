Spicejet from Dubai make emergency landing in Jaipur

Spicejet from Dubai make emergency landing in Jaipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 12 2019, 12:54pm ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2019, 13:03pm ist
A team of engineers examining the flight.

A SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing in Jaipur on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst, according to an ANI report.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers were evacuated safely.

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur."

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.

Spicejet
Emergency landing
Comments (+)
 