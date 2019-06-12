Spicejet from Dubai make emergency landing in Jaipur

A SpiceJet flight returning from Dubai made a safe landing in Jaipur on Wednesday even after one of the tyres of the aircraft burst, according to an ANI report.

The landing took place at 9:03 am. All 189 passengers were evacuated safely.

SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur SG 58 flight with 189 passengers onboard made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport at 9:03 am today after one of the tires of the aircraft burst. Passengers safely evacuated. #Rajasthan

"While aircraft was descending at Jaipur, Pilots were informed by Jaipur ATC of suspected tyre burst at Dubai. The crew followed their procedures and landed safely at Jaipur," a SpiceJet spokesperson told ANI.

"Passenger were deplaned normally. The flight was uneventful," the spokesperson added, clarifying that no "emergency landing was carried out at Jaipur."

A team of engineers is examining the aircraft.