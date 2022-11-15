Suitcase with body stuffed inside found in Jalandhar railway station in Punjab

Suitcase with body stuffed inside found in Punjab

The body has not been identified yet, police said

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 15 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The body of an unidentified man was found stuffed inside a suitcase outside a railway station in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday, said police.

The police said they received information about an abandoned red colour suitcase lying outside the Jalandhar Railway station at around 7 am.

Also Read | Mehrauli Murder: Aftab used Shraddha's Instagram till June

The body has not been identified yet, they said.

While scanning the CCTV footage, the police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

