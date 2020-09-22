Supreme Court asks CBSE, UGC to coordinate on academic calendar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the CBSE and the UGC to coordinate among themselves to take a joint decision on declaration of results and admission of students for new academic session, which has been already delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ramesh Nishank announced on Twitter the UGC's decision on academic calendar for 2020-21 in which admission process would be completed by October 31 and classes for the first year or semester would begin from November 1.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21. Suggested calendar👇 pic.twitter.com/JPYNhiWb0k — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 22, 2020

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar asked the UGC to make "some room" and consider the fate of about two lakh students who appeared for compartment examinations of the CBSE, saying this is a peculiar situation.

The court said if the CBSE declares results by end of October, then the UGC can wrap up admissions by first week of November.

During the hearing, the CBSE advocate said the answer sheets would need to be corrected at 16 regional centres and it would take at least three to four weeks.

The UGC counsel submitted the academic calendar can be released anytime soon. On this, the bench said, "Don't release the acadmeic calendar till Thursday. Let the CBSE inform us and then you both coordinate. Two lakh students is not a small number and we have to work out a solution in this exceptional year. You need to work in tandem with CBSE."

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for some students, said the UGC should accommodate the compartment students in the academic calendar.

The court posted the matter for consideration on September 24.