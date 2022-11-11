Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on delay in appointment of judges

The Supreme Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Union law secretary over the delay in appointment of judges to the High Courts and the top court, saying withholding of names was not acceptable as delay leads to the cause of law and justice suffering.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Abhay S Oka noted that there are 11 names pending the Union government's approval, the oldest of which dates back to September 2021.

"This implies that the government neither appoints the names nor communicates its reservations if any. There are also 10 names pending with the government which have been reiterated by the Supreme Court Collegium," the bench pointed out.

"The cause of law and justice suffers as a result, of judges not being appointed to SC, HCs, as the central government neither approved the names nor stated its reservations," the bench said.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, Advocates Association, Bangalore, asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the senior officers, as even a recommendation made for the elevation of Bombay High Court judge, Justice Dipankar Dutta to the Supreme Court, has been kept as pending.

The court said keeping the names pending and not clearing them is not "acceptable". It also expressed displeasure that among the names, reconsideration has been sought in cases. Despite a second reiteration the government did not clear the names, and the persons withdrew their names, the bench said.

The bench sought an explanation on the issue of delay in the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts on the contempt petition.

"In view of delay, the courts are losing chance to have eminent persons on the bench. Withholding names is not acceptable," the bench said.

The bench said, for the time being, it was not issuing contempt notice and issuing only simple notice on the contempt petition.