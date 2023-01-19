Supreme Court reserves order on Ashish Mishra's bail plea in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the plea filed by Ashish Mishra challenging the Allahabad High Court order which denied bail to him in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

During the hearing, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday opposed in the Supreme Court his bail plea saying the crime is grave.

"It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society," Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari.

