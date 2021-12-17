SC stays proceedings of WB's Pegasus probe commission

Supreme Court stays proceedings of West Bengal commission to probe Pegasus snooping claims

The apex court also issued notice to the commission for response

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 17 2021, 12:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 12:45 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the ongoing probe by the West Bengal government appointed commission headed by former apex court Justice M B Lokur into the Pegasus snooping allegations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli took note of the plea that despite the assurance of the West Bengal government that the Lokur panel would not proceed with the inquiry, the commission has commenced its work.

The apex court on October 27 had appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying every citizen needs protection against privacy violation and mere invocation of national security by the State does not render the court a mute spectator.

Former Supreme Court judge Lokur and former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya are the members of the commission of inquiry announced by the West Bengal government last month.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Pegasus
West Bengal
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Springsteen sells music catalog for reported $500 milli

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Four upcoming John Abraham movies to look forward to

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

Sensory gardens, architecture focus at design festival

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

600 elephants electrocuted in India in 10 years

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

Study unravels molecular mechanism of meditation

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

This subterranean creature has record 1,306 legs

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

Bengalureans can now travel to Coorg by helicopter

 