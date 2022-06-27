SC to hear govt PIL against HC order on Ambani security

Supreme Court to hear Centre's plea against Tripura High Court order on security to Mukesh Ambani

The SG contended that the security provided to the Ambanis had nothing to do with the Tripura government

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 12:49 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre has approached the Supreme Court against a Tripura High Court's order seeking details of threat perception to RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in a PIL that questioned the security being provided to him and his family on recommendation of the Union government.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala agreed to consider the plea on Tuesday on an urgent mentioning made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The SG contended that the security provided to the Ambanis had nothing to do with the Tripura government and that the High Court had no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL.  He also questioned the validity of the High Court's order that has summoned the Union Home Ministry officials to be present before it on Tuesday, June 28, with documents relating to the threat perception.

Mehta also said it was also pointed out to the High Court that the Bombay High Court had rejected a similar petition on security being provided to the Ambanis.

The bench sought to know if the High Court's order is final or interim. Mehta said it was an interim order.

