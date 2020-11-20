Suspected smuggler held with 6.29 kg gold in Delhi

Suspected smuggler arrested with 6.29 kg gold at New Delhi railway station

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 20 2020, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 22:52 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A suspected gold smuggler was arrested from New Delhi railway station with 6.29 kg gold bars worth Rs 3.25 crore, police said on Friday.

The accused, Pravin Kumar (37), had received the consignment from his accomplice in Kolkata. He had boarded a train from Asansol in West Bengal and was on his way to Mumbai to deliver the gold parcel to jewellers, they said.

To avoid detection at airports, the accused opted to travel by train. His brother, who is a jeweller, operates businesses in Delhi and Mumbai, the police said.

The arrest was made on Thursday after a patrolling team deployed on platform No. 16 at New Delhi railway station found the man arriving here in the Howrah Rajdhani Express moving suspiciously. When the passenger was questioned, he failed to give any satisfactory response, according to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said that after preliminary enquiry, custom officials were called to the spot and the man was searched. He was carrying gold bars in cloth pouches kept inside his jacket.

The accused has been handed over to the custom officials, he said. 

New Delhi
West Bengal
Smuggling
Goild

