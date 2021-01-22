J&K: Suspected terrorists throw grenade at cop vehicle

Suspected terrorists throw grenade at police vehicle in Kishtwar, no one injured

Police have registered a case and launched a search in the area to track down the terrorists, they said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jan 22 2021, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2021, 17:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Suspected terrorists threw a grenade at a police vehicle in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, but they missed the target and the bomb exploded on an empty stretch of road, officials said.

No one was injured in the attack.

Police personnel in the vehicle were on a routine patrol on the Kishtwar-Chatroo road when suspected terrorists threw the grenade in the Dadpeth area, they said.

Police have registered a case and launched a search in the area to track down the terrorists, they said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
terrorists

