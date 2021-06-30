Here's how UP panchayat tells girl to settle rape case

Take Rs 50,000, hit accused with shoe: UP panchayat tells girl to settle alleged rape case

Not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, the girl's family lodged a police complaint

PTI
PTI, Gorakhpur (UP),
  • Jun 30 2021, 08:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 08:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district has asked a minor girl who was allegedly raped by a boy from her village to settle the matter with him by taking Rs 50,000 from him and hitting him five times with a shoe.

Not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, the girl's family lodged a police complaint, officials said.

The mother of the girl, a resident of Kothibhar police station area, complained to the village panchayat on June 23 about the alleged rape of her daughter. The panchayat asked the girl to settle the matter with the boy accused of raping her by taking Rs 50,000 from him and slapping him five times with a shoe in front of the village council, the police officials said.

Read more: Woman raped in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district

On June 25, the girl's family lodged a complaint at Kothibhari police as they were not satisfied with the panchayat's decision, they said.

After news about the panchayat's decision went viral on social media, Maharajganj Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gupta on Tuesday directed officials to get the girl's medical examination done and record her statement.

"If rape is reported in the medical test, a case will be registered under the relevant provisions of law and further action will be taken," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
rape
minor rape victim

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Could your face mask detect Covid?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Which are India's most attractive employer brands?

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

Covid-19 gives birth to modern-day heroes

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

How Cinderella lost its feminist edge in hands of men

 