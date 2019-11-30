Teenager protests outside Parl over crime against women

A teenage girl sat on a pavement near Parliament here on Saturday morning protesting against crimes against women, police said.

She was holding a placard with a slogan 'why I can't feel safe in my own Bharat'.

She was later whisked away by the police in a police vehicle and was seen sobbing while going inside.

The police said the girl was taken to a police station and was asked to go home after some officers spoke to her. She did not share details about her identity, they said.

Her protest came a day after the charred body of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad which sparked national outrage. She was raped and killed allegedly by four men who had earlier deflated the tyres of her two-wheeler.

In Ranchi, a 25-year-old law student was allegedly gang-raped by a group of armed men, following which all the 12 accused were arrested.