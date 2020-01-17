Terror convict Jalees Ansari nabbed from UP

Terror convict Jalees Ansari, who had jumped his parole and had escaped from his home in Mumbai on Thursday, was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, about 90 kms from here, on Friday.

UP police chief O P Singh said here that Ansari was nabbed by the special task force (STF) of the state police while he was coming out of a mosque.

"Ansari, who was on parole since last month, was planning to flee from the country," Singh said.

Terming Ansari's arrest a big achievement for the state police, Singh said that the terror convict had been brought to Lucknow for questioning.

Ansari, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in the serial bomb blasts in Mumbai in 1993, had gone missing while on parole since Thursday and his family members had lodged a report in this connection at a Mumbai police station.

Police sources said here that efforts were on to find out about the persons, who might have helped Ansari in his escape from Mumbai and provided him shelter in Kanpur.

"We expect to get vital information about his connections in the state," said a senior UP police official here adding that some locals might have provided shelter to the terror convict.