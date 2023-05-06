Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla

A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces at Karhama Kunzer area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.
"One terrorist has been killed. Search operation going on," police said.
Also Read: Five Indian Army jawans killed in counter-terror op in Jammu and Kashmir
The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.
When the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.
There have been a series of encounters across Kashmir in the recent past in which several terrorists have been eliminated.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The unwelcome seaweed monster
From crop raids to hot springs
Essential playlist of Gordon Lightfoot
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
The India connect with coronation of British monarchs
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10
Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan reserve
India's new mums hope & fear for next generation