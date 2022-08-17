Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF bunker in J&K's Shopian

Terrorists lobbed grenades and escaped security forces’ cordon in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kutpora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, they said.
Also Read — Leave Kashmir or get killed by fanatic minds: KPSS to Pandits
During the operation, terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and the fire was retaliated. However, the terrorists escaped due to darkness, a police spokesman said.
He said a hideout was busted in a house and arms and ammunition was recovered.
Militants have stepped up attacks in Shopian, killing a Kashmiri Pandit on Tuesday. They also attacked a CRPF bunker in the district Monday evening.

