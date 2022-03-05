Thousands of Ladakhis protest against attack on Shia mosque in Pakistan

Thousands of Ladakhis protest against Pak mosque attack

The protesters marched through the Shia dominated main town and later staged a sit-in

PTI
PTI, Kargil,
  • Mar 05 2022, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 20:49 ist
Mourners offer funeral prayers for bomb blast victims a day after a suicide attack at a Shiite mosque in Peshawar. Credit: AFP Photo

Thousands of people protested here on Saturday against the bombing of a Shia mosque in Pakistan that left 62 worshippers dead and nearly 200 others injured the previous day.

A suicide bomber, belonging to the ISIS-Khorasan, blew himself up inside a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in Peshawar, capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive region, bordering Afghanistan.

Chanting slogans against Pakistan for its failure to protect the minorities in the country, the protesters marched through the Shia dominated main town and later staged a sit-in.

Also Read | Pakistan vows to arrest masterminds of IS mosque attack

Meanwhile, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil also denounced the attack on the unarmed devotees and requested the Indian government and world community to exert pressure on the Pakistani government to bring the culprits to the book.

“Such barbaric acts are against the very basic tenets of humanity. LAHDC Kargil joins the world community in denouncing the dastardly attack upon unarmed worshippers,” the chairman and chief executive council, Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan, said.

He said Pakistan has repeatedly failed in safeguarding the lives of its minorities.

“We request the government of India and the world community to exert pressure on the government of Pakistan to bring to book the culprits behind yesterday's reprehensible attack,” Khan said.

