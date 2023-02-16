Three arrested for threatening journalists in Srinagar

Three men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening journalists and making "anti-national" statements during a press conference in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police here said.

The arrested men have been identified as Suhail Khan, Nadeem Shafi Rather, and Umar Majeed Wani, Srinagar Police said.

"They were self-styled leaders and had threatened & intimidated media persons, gave anti-national byte yesterday in a press conference," police said in a tweet.

They have been booked at Kothibagh Police Station under relevant sections of law and are being interrogated, police said.