3 kids among four killed as truck hits car in Haryana

Three children among four killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Jhajjar

The accident took place in the early hours near Bahadurgarh when the victims were on their way to Meerut from Rajasthan.

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people, including three children, were killed when their car was hit by a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours near Bahadurgarh when the victims were on their way to Meerut from Rajasthan, Station House Officer of Bahadurgarh Sadar police station Manoj Kumar said.

"The car driver had parked his vehicle on the side of the highway to answer nature's call. In the meantime, a canter truck rammed into the car, resulting in the death of its four occupants," he said over the phone.

Rajasthan
Meerut
Road accident
India News

