3 held for sexually exploiting, thrashing minor in UP

Three held for sexually exploiting, thrashing minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Police have arrested three persons in the matter booking them under sections of the IPC as well as the POCSO Act, police said.

PTI
PTI, Meerut ,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:54 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth was arrested, along with two of his accomplices, here in a village under the Kithore Police Station for allegedly "sexually exploiting" a minor girl and circulating an objectionable video of her, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Thakur said that the arrests were made on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that a 22-year-old youth named Shakir sexually exploited her 17-year-old daughter on the pretext of marriage for two years.

Also read | AAP stages protest in UP's Meerut against atrocities on women in Manipur

She also alleged some of his friends thrashed her daughter and also made a video of her, the SP said.

Police have arrested three persons in the matter booking them under sections of the IPC as well as the POCSO Act, he said.

Thakur said that the statement of the girl is being taken and she has been sent for medical examination.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Meerut

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Ocean currents regulating climate could stop by 2057

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

Kanye faces backlash for dressing North in 'racist' way

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

In a first, Japanese population falls in all provinces

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

Porsche's iconic 911 to be the last combustion model

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

51 pilot whales die after mass stranding in Australia

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Looking back at films inspired by the Kargil War

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

Threads rolling out Following feed, Translations & more

 