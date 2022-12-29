Three killed as cars fall into deep gorges in J&K

Three killed as cars fall into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir

Bodies have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, will be handed over to their families for last rites, a police official said

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 29 2022, 12:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 12:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed on Thursday in two sperate incidents of vehicles skidding off the road and falling into deep gorges in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manjeet Singh (32) and his cousin Gurbaksh Singh (27) were killed when their car rolled down into a 350-feet gorge near Hamosan village in Reasi district's Chasana area around 6.30 am, a police official said.

Also Read | Four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sidhra

He said their bodies have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, will be handed over to their families for last rites.

In the other accident in Ramban district, police said a cab fell into a deep gorge near Kela Morh along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway around 7.15 am.

The cab's driver Mudassir Ahmad Langno (37), a resident of Srinagar's Dalgate area, died in the accident. He was going to Jammu, the official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Accident
J&K

What's Brewing

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

At Pele museum, fans proud of ailing icon's legacy

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

Rahul prefers partner with 'qualities' of Sonia, Indira

 