Three LeT/TRF militants killed in Kashmir’s Shopian

One among slain militants was involved in killing of non-local street vendor, says police

Zulfikar Majid 
Zulfikar Majid , DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Oct 12 2021, 08:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 08:59 ist
Police said the operation was jointly launched by 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and CRPF on Monday evening. Credit: AFP Photo

A local militant who was involved in the killing of a non-local street vendor was among three militants gunned down by security forces in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

Police said the operation was jointly launched by 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and CRPF on Monday evening after specific inputs of the presence of militants in Tulnar area of Shopian, 56 km from here.

Reports said during the night, security forces had closed all entry and exit points of Tulnar and installed lights to ensure that militants don’t flee taking advantage of darkness.

The gun battle resumed with the first light of the morning and all the three militants were killed, police said.

“Out of three killed terrorists, one terrorist has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing one street hawker Virendra Paswan of Bihar,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by Kashmir Zone Police.

The other two militants have been identified as Danish Ahmad of Rai Kapran and Yawar Ahmad of Pehlipora Shopian.

Police said the slain militants were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) and were given “ample opportunity” to surrender. However, police said that they did not relent.

A video purportedly released by police appealing to the militants to surrender has been doing rounds on social media.

Violence has witnessed a spurt in Jammu and Kashmir in recent days. On Monday, two militants were killed in separate encounters in Bandipora and Anantnag districts of Kashmir. As many as five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in the border Poonch district of the Jammu region on Monday.

Last week seven civilians, including four from a minority community, were killed by militants in separate incidents in Kashmir.

