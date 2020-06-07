Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

3 more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 234 in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the state recording three more deaths.

The number of cases climbed to 10,385 as 48 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.  

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Baran district, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 24 were reported in Jaipur, four in Bharatpur, three in Jhunjhunu, and Kota besides cases in other districts. 

Jaipur has reported maximum COVID-19 cases (2,212) and 108 deaths in the state followed by 1,762 cases and 21 deaths in Jodhpur.

There are 2,545 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,050 patients have been discharged after treatment, he said.

