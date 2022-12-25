Man killed by tiger in Corbett reserve

Tiger drags away man in Corbett reserve, half-eaten body found later

Nafees was dragged away from near the canal by the tiger late Saturday evening when he was drinking liquor along with some friends

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh (Uttarakhand),
  • Dec 25 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2022, 16:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old man was killed by a tiger in Ramnagar forest division of Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), officials said on Sunday. The half-eaten body of Nafees was recovered on Sunday morning, 150 metres away from a bridge over Panod canal, CTR Director Dhiraj Pandey said.

Nafees was dragged away from near the canal by the tiger late Saturday evening when he was drinking liquor along with some friends, he said. Nafees was a resident of Khatari village near Ramnagar, Pandey said.

