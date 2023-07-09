Tin shed collapses in Delhi, 2 rescued

Two people were rescued after a tin shed collapsed in Zakhira here on Sunday morning, a day after the city was lashed by heavy rains, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, search and rescue operations are underway to find if there are more people trapped under the debris.

Officials said following the heavy rainfall, several areas in the national capital have been waterlogged and the control room of the DFS received 15 calls related to house collapse on Saturday.

A call about a house collapse was received at 9.34 am following which, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.