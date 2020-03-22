Total coronavirus cases in Delhi now 27: Delhi Health Department

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 27 on Saturday, according to the Delhi Health Department.

These cases include six people from outside the city -- two from Kolkata and one each from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has thus risen to 27, the department said in a statement.

Till Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city was 20.

Out of the total 27 cases, five have been discharged and one had died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Ten coronavirus-positive patients are admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, six at LNJP Hospital and four at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the department said.

India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus earlier with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

"Orders have been issued under the epidemic regulation act that any gathering, social, cultural, political, religious, academic, sports-related, seminar and conferences are restricted to a maximum of five persons in Delhi till March 31," the department said.

Orders also have been issued under the epidemic regulation act for immediate suspension of all services and activities in departments and organisations of Delhi, other than those included in the list of essential services, till March 31, the statement said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain chaired a meeting on Friday with medical superintendents of 50 private hospitals in order to review their preparedness for COVID-19, the department said.

Orders were earlier issued under the epidemic regulation act for the closure of all shops in the shopping malls in Delhi till March 31 except shops dealing with items of daily needs, like groceries, pharmacy, vegetables and fruits.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 315 Saturday after more than 60 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 2,08,265 passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till March 21 and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said.

A total of 661 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities.

The general public is advised to remain at home, particularly senior citizens, the person affected with hypertension, diabetes, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, cardiac patients taking steroid and children, the statement said.