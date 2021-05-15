Tragedy averted as IED defused in J&K's Pulwama

Security forces Saturday averted a major tragedy when they detected an improvised explosive device (IED) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said inputs were received that Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant outfit was planning to carry out IED attacks which shall be spectacular.

"On the basis of this few suspects were questioned and on their admission, an IED weighing 10 kg was recovered and a major tragedy averted,” he said.

Earlier on February 14, a seven-kg IED was detected and defused near the crowded general bus stand area in Jammu city.