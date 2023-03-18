Trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Balaghat district; 2 pilots missing

An aircraft with two trainee pilots on board crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district on Saturday, police said. The charred body of a man was found in the mountains of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the crash site, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI in the evening.

He said efforts are on to identify the body while a search is on for the woman trainee pilot who is missing. As per the preliminary information, the trainer aircraft had taken off from the Birsi airport in Gondia district of Maharashtra bordering Balaghat, the police officer said. Further details are awaited.