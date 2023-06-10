Travel agent held in Goa for duping people of Rs 40L over fake discount offers

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people from across India by sending them false messages with offers of heavy discounts on flight tickets and visas, police said on Saturday.
Kamal Singh, a resident of Dashrathpuri in Palam village, was arrested from Goa, they said.
Singh defrauded people of around Rs 40 lakh and spent the money on betting.
A man named Ankur on January 1 filed a complaint with police alleging he was duped of Rs 4.86 lakh by someone who offered him a discount on a flight ticket and visa for Poland.
Police began their investigation and traced Singh in Margao in Goa on the basis of call records and arrested him in a raid at a hotel on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.
According to police, Singh used to work in travel agencies and made good contacts with rich people.
He got addicted to betting on IPL cricket matches and casinos and started sending messages of heavy discounts to his customers on travel tickets and visas to feed his addiction, the DCP said.
