4 held for posing as I-T officials, decamping with gold

Four held for decamping with 1.7 kg gold after posing as I-T officials in Hyderabad

They hatched a plan to loot gold bars from the jewellery shop at Secunderabad and came to Hyderabad on May 24

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 31 2023, 08:14 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 08:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four members of an inter-state gang, who allegedly posed as Income Tax department officials, and “decamped” with gold biscuits weighing 1,700 grams (1.7 kg) worth Rs 60 lakh from a gold shop here were arrested on Tuesday, Hyderabad police said.

Police took the accused including a gold melting worker into custody and seized seven gold biscuits weighing 573 grams (part of stolen property) from their possession, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The four arrested and six others found absconding belong to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. They hatched a plan to loot gold bars from the jewellery shop at Secunderabad and came to Hyderabad on May 24.

Five of the gang entered into the shop on May 27 and introduced themselves as I-T officials by showing (fake) ID cards. They forcibly took away 17 gold biscuits (each one weighing about 100 grams) totalling 1,700 grams, after snatching the mobile phones of the workers at the shop and threatening them with dire consequences, the release said.

The accused then forcibly confined the workers in a room by bolting from outside and fled away. During the course of investigation, four of them were apprehended today, police said.

