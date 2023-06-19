Two apprehended in connection with DU student's murder

Two apprehended in connection with DU student's murder

The accused have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Delhi's Bindapur area, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 19 2023, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 10:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year student of Delhi University outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Delhi's Bindapur area, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri, they said.

Rahul is a first-year college student and his father runs a bread shop in Bindapur. Haroon is a friend of Rahul and works at a T-shirt factory in the Nilothi area here, the police said.

The victim, Nikhil Chauhan (19), was pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning and was a resident of Paschim Vihar.

Also Read | Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK

Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan's girlfriend around a week ago. When he objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police had said on Sunday.

Around 12:30 pm on Sunday, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, the police said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Crime
murder
India News
Delhi
Delhi University

Related videos

What's Brewing

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

North India endures a heat wave, and a wave of deaths

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

 