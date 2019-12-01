Two get 7 years in jail under Gangster Act

A special court here has awarded seven years' jail term to two people under the Gangsters Act in a case related to gang rape of a minor Dalit girl two years ago.

Judge Virendra Kumar Pandey found them guilty under the Gangesters Act, prosecutor Sandeep Singh said.

Three persons -- Saeed, Monti and Triloki -- were also booked under the Gangsters Act after they were arrested for allegedly raping the girl in a sugarcane field under the jurisdictions of New Mandi Police station area on August 19, 2017.

Triloki died in jail during the pendency of the case.

The trial in the rape case is pending in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court.