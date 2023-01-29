Two held for ‘Khalistan graffiti’ in Delhi

Two held for ‘Khalistan graffiti’ in Delhi

The walls were painted with slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Referendum 2020', the police said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 19:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two men in connection with alleged "anti-national" and "Khalistan-related graffiti’ that appeared on walls in areas of west Delhi on January 19, ahead of Republic Day, officials said on Sunday.

The walls were painted with slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" and "Referendum 2020", they said.

“Two perpetrators have been arrested by the Special Cell in a case related to pro-Khalistan graffiti,” a senior police officer said.

Also Read | CBI books imposter posing as IAS officer in PMO

"On the early hours of January 19, multiple graffiti raising objectionable slogans appeared in the areas of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of west Delhi," Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa had earlier said.

Accordingly, a case under sections 154B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the Special Cell, Nalwa had said.

Since Sikhs for Justice (SFP) is a banned organisation, it is trying to make itself known and wants to be in the news, the PRO had said over the graffiti.

Fringe organisation SFJ, run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK, etc, was declared unlawful by the Union government under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Centre, by its July 10, 2019 notification, had declared the SFJ an unlawful association and had banned it for five years, saying the group's primary objective was to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab and it openly espouses the cause of Khalistan and in that process, challenges the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Police
Delhi
India News
Crime
Khalistan

What's Brewing

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

 