Two killed, one missing following avalanche in Lahaul and Spiti

A rescue team consisting of police, health officials, and members of district disaster management authority rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  Feb 06 2023, 04:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 04:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two labourers were killed and another went missing after an avalanche on Shinkula–Darcha road in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening.

Three casual labourers got buried in the snow along with snow cutter/dozers as avalanche hit Chika village in the district, officials said.

The bodies of Ram Budha from Nepal and Rakesh from Chamba have been recovered while 27-year-old Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal, remains missing and feared buried in snow, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Also Read | 8 killed in weekend avalanches in Austria

A rescue team consisting of police, health officials, and members of district disaster management authority rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The rescue operation was stopped at night as the temperature and visibility dropped.

The rescue operation will be resumed on Monday morning

