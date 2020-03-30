Two more coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose 
  Mar 30 2020
Representative image (PTI Photo)

With two more deaths - one each in Mumbai and Pune - the COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra has shot to 10, the highest in any Indian state. 

As many as 215 persons in the state had tested coronavirus positive. 

Meanwhile, 38 patients, who had tested negative twice, after treatment, had been discharged. 

In Pune's Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, a 53-year-old COVID-19 positive person died, while in Mumbai, the deadly disease claimed the life of an 80-year-old senior citizen.

