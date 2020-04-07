Two more die in Delhi, contact history of 40 yet to be traced

Two more persons died in the national capital died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday amid authorities scrambling to ascertain how 40 positive cases have contracted the coronavirus infection.

Fifty-one fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 576, of which the contact history of 12 people were not known. On Monday, the health authorities had said they were yet to ascertain how 28 people had contracted the virus infection, taking the total number of such people now to 40.

Of the fresh cases, only four were linked to Tablighi Jamaat, whose mid-March gathering was the cause for a large number of cases across the country, taking the total number of cases in the capital to 331. Statistics also showed that a total of 203 patients had either returned from abroad or their contacts.

According to official statistics, a total of 546 patients are still in hospital while 20 have been discharged and one migrated out.

Today's figure was more than double of what was reported on Monday when it reported 22 cases.

The figures will be a concern for health authorities as the number of patients has doubled while it has been on a declining trend in the past couple of days.