Two SP leaders arrested for trying to reach strongroom in UP's Kaushambi

A strongroom has been set up at Babu Singh Degree College, Sanyara, in the Saini area of Sirathu tehsil to keep the ballot boxes

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi (UP),
  • May 06 2023, 05:24 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 05:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Friday arrested two Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit chief, for allegedly trying to reach the strongroom where ballot boxes for the urban local body elections are being kept, officials said.

The ballot boxes are being held in a strongroom in the district's Sirathu tehsil.

A strongroom has been set up at Babu Singh Degree College, Sanyara, in the Saini area of Sirathu tehsil to keep the ballot boxes, Circle Officer (Sirathu) Awadhesh Vishwakarma said.

On Friday, Dayashankar Singh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party district unit chief, and Anand Mohan Patel were arrested for allegedly trying to reach near the strongroom, he said.

Yadav is the candidate for the president's post at Sirathu Nagar panchayat while Patel contested on a party ticket from the Sirathu assembly constituency.

The pair was challaned under Section 151 (breach of peace) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and released a few hours later, the police said.

Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

