Two unattended bags found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.

Check out DH's latest videos: