Two unattended bags found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

Two unattended bags found in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, two unattended bags were found on Wednesday in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, officials said.

According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri.

Further details are awaited.

Last week, an improvised explosive device (IED) stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
bomb scare
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 