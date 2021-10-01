Unidentified militant killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Shopian

An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in the Rakhama area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A police official said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Rakhama, Shopian, by the army’s Rashtriya Rifles and J&K police after a specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, he said. In the ensuing firefight, one militant was killed whose identity was not known immediately.

Nearly 110 militants and 21 security forces and police personnel have been killed in Jammu Kashmir since the beginning of this year. The highest number of militants (31) were killed in July.

Among the militants slain in J&K this year, only 11 were Pakistanis while the rest were all locals. According to the army, there are still 200-225 militants active across the J&K despite low infiltration this year.

