'Unvaccinated govt workers to be barred from office'

Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16: DDMA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 08 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

Unvaccinated Delhi government employees will not be allowed to attend office from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as "on leave" till they get the jab, the order stated.

The employees "who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their respective offices/healthcare institutions /educational institutions with effect from October 16 till they have obtained the first dose vaccine," it said.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, stated that the central government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."

